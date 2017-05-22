FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on periods of rain likely through this evening, flooding threat lower

Off and on periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms will remain likely through the evening. So far, we missed the heaviest rainfall; although there is still a threat of heavy rain occurring at any point. Be sure to use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track any rain in your area.

With clouds and rain lingering, temperatures are unlikely to change much overnight. Morning lows will range from the mid 60s north of I-10, to the low 70s at the coast. Rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are likely, although some localized areas could receive more than 1 inch if heavier bands of rain form.

Many of the computer models show heavier rain developing this evening, but those same models did not handle the forecast well earlier today. So, the confidence in the details of the forecast for tonight are very low. We will still see at least scattered showers like we experienced throughout the afternoon, but we could see more widespread rains if the models are correct.

Tuesday will have a 40% chance of rain in the forecast with scattered showers and storms possible any time during the day into the evening. We should see breaks between areas of rain and for that reason afternoon highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Tuesday or early Wednesday. This will bring noticeably drier air back to our area and that means we get a break from the humidity! The air will not be much different by Wednesday morning so lows are likely to remain in the low 60s except north of I-10 where lows will reach the 50s. Dry air heats up quicker and that means afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s, but it will feel much more comfortable!

Thursday morning will be the coolest with lows in the 50s in most areas! Afternoon highs will be warmer with most areas reaching the mid 80s. Changes will get underway Thursday as southerly winds return and that means the humidity will return.

Friday through the weekend will be significantly warmer and more humid with lows in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and it will feel much warmer with the humidity making it feel more like the low 90s! Speaking of the 90s, it is possible that some areas could reach the low 90s for actual temperatures Saturday or Sunday. Rain chances will be less than 10% through Sunday, so the only concern for outdoor activities will be the heat.

Memorial Day does not look much different than the forecast mentioned for the weekend. The only difference is the 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon hours.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

