Man wanted on charge of attempted first-degree murder in Vinton shooting

A victim was shot several times early Sunday morning in Vinton, authorities said.

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says a suspect is being sought in connection with the shooting: Artemus C. Beasley, 37, from Orange, Texas.

Beasley and the victim were visiting Vinton from Orange, Texas, when the shooting happened, Myers said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call near Broussard and Toomey roads around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical help arrived. The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Judge Clayton Davis signed a warrant for attempted first-degree murder in the amount of $750,000.

Myers asked anyone who knows of Beasley's whereabouts to call (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

CPSO Detective Jacob Dunnehoo is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.