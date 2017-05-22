Moss Bluff man posts bond on school shooting charges, ends up back in jail without bond

A Moss Bluff man arrested in connection to a shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary returned to jail last week after initially bonding out on charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed Michael Dugas bonded out on Thursday, May 18, on charges connected to the shooting. However, that same day, Judge Sharon Wilson revoked Dugas' bond set in November 2015 for a vehicular homicide case, saying Dugas violated a special condition of his bond.

Dugas is awaiting trial in connection with a fatal accident on North Perkins Road in October of 2015. Dugas was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring after authorities said he rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Vance Charles, 63, died after the crash. According to the indictment, Dugas had a blood-alcohol content level above the legal limit. Dugas is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 5.

Authorities said Monday that Dugas was employed as a food delivery driver for WAITR and was driving a car that did not have an ignition interlock system installed, which was required when he posted bond in November 2016. Dugas now remains in jail without bond. WAITR drivers use personal vehicles.

Last week, a first-grader at Moss Bluff Elementary was shot when another student brought the gun to school. When the gun fell out of a backpack, a second student picked up the gun and it accidentally fired, striking a third child. Gage Meche, the first-grader who was shot, underwent surgery in Lafayette last week but returned home to Moss Bluff Sunday afternoon.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced last week that the father and brother of the boy who brought the gun to school were arrested. Michael Lane Dugas, 50, and Jake Abram Dugas, 17, both of Moss Bluff, each face a charge of negligent injuring. Michael Dugas is also charged with improper supervision of a minor.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.