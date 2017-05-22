Moss Bluff man posts bond on school shooting charges, ends up ba - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Moss Bluff man posts bond on school shooting charges, ends up back in jail without bond

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KPLC) -

A Moss Bluff man arrested in connection to a shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary returned to jail last week after initially bonding out on charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed Michael Dugas bonded out on Thursday, May 18, on charges connected to the shooting. However, that same day, Judge Sharon Wilson revoked Dugas' bond set in November 2015 for a vehicular homicide case, saying Dugas violated a special condition of his bond.

Dugas is awaiting trial in connection with a fatal accident on North Perkins Road in October of 2015. Dugas was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring after authorities said he rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Vance Charles, 63, died after the crash. According to the indictment, Dugas had a blood-alcohol content level above the legal limit. Dugas is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 5.

Authorities said Monday that Dugas was employed as a food delivery driver for WAITR and was driving a car that did not have an ignition interlock system installed, which was required when he posted bond in November 2016. Dugas now remains in jail without bond. WAITR drivers use personal vehicles.

Last week, a first-grader at Moss Bluff Elementary was shot when another student brought the gun to school. When the gun fell out of a backpack, a second student picked up the gun and it accidentally fired, striking a third child. Gage Meche, the first-grader who was shot, underwent surgery in Lafayette last week but returned home to Moss Bluff Sunday afternoon.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced last week that the father and brother of the boy who brought the gun to school were arrested. Michael Lane Dugas, 50, and Jake Abram Dugas, 17, both of Moss Bluff, each face a charge of negligent injuring. Michael Dugas is also charged with improper supervision of a minor.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LCPD searching for man suspected of using credit cards without permission

    LCPD searching for man suspected of using credit cards without permission

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:51:49 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
    The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from surveillance video of a man suspected of unauthorized use of a credit card. The credit cards were taken from a wallet that was lost during the early morning hours of May 6, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Soon after the wallet was last, one of the victim's credit cards was used at numerous locations in Lake Charles. Surveillance photos show a suspect wearing a blue t-shirt and a red baseball cap. Kraus asked anyone with inf...More >>
    The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from surveillance video of a man suspected of unauthorized use of a credit card. The credit cards were taken from a wallet that was lost during the early morning hours of May 6, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Soon after the wallet was last, one of the victim's credit cards was used at numerous locations in Lake Charles. Surveillance photos show a suspect wearing a blue t-shirt and a red baseball cap. Kraus asked anyone with inf...More >>

  • BREAKING

    Moss Bluff man posts bond on school shooting charges, ends up back in jail without bond

    Moss Bluff man posts bond on school shooting charges, ends up back in jail without bond

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:56:46 GMT
    Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Moss Bluff man arrested in connection to a shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary returned to jail last week after initially bonding out on charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed Michael Dugas bonded out on Thursday, May 18th on charges connected to the shooting. 

    More >>

    A Moss Bluff man arrested in connection to a shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary returned to jail last week after initially bonding out on charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed Michael Dugas bonded out on Thursday, May 18th on charges connected to the shooting. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on periods of rain likely through this evening, flooding threat lower

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on periods of rain likely through this evening, flooding threat lower

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:55:10 GMT
    Scattered showers and storms again TuesdayScattered showers and storms again Tuesday

    Off and on periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms will remain likely through the evening.  So far, we missed the heaviest rainfall; although there is still a threat of heavy rain occurring at any point.  Be sure to use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track any rain in your area.  With clouds and rain lingering, temperatures are unlikely to change much overnight. 

    More >>

    Off and on periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms will remain likely through the evening.  So far, we missed the heaviest rainfall; although there is still a threat of heavy rain occurring at any point.  Be sure to use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track any rain in your area.  With clouds and rain lingering, temperatures are unlikely to change much overnight. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly