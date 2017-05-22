McNeese's Christoph Graf named SLC Outdoor Men's Newcomer of the Year

Christoph Graf, McNeese’s Southland Conference champion in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase, has been named the 2017 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Men’s Newcomer of the Year, the league announced on Monday as part of its announcing of the men’s and women’s track and field individual award winners.



Graf, a graduate student from Switzerland, won both steeplechase races he competed in on the outdoor season and also had a second place finish in an 800-meter race and was third in a 1500-meter run.



He’s the second McNeese Cowboy athlete to be named the league’s men’s newcomer of the year, joining Brad Gebauer in 2007.



The Cowboy standout made a statement in the 3,000m steeplechase at this year’s championship meet, posting an 8:56.47 gold medal time after suffering a pair of arm fractures falling over the first barrier of his final lap. He was subsequently held out of the 1,500m final the next day, for which he qualified with the fourth-best time in preliminaries.



Earlier this season, he was named the Southland Outdoor Athlete of the Week after breaking a 38-year-old program record in the same event with a time of 8:49.42 at the LSU Alumni Gold.



Graf earned first team all-SLC honors in the men’s steeplechase along with Nathan Jones in the 10,000 and 5,000-meters. Earning second team honors were Katja Woelfl in the women’s 10,000-meters, Morgan Woods in the women’s javelin, Tijana Antic in women’s triple jump, Donavon Banks in men’s javelin and Olandis Johnson in men’s 800m. And garnering third-team honors were Ashley Johnson in the women’s heptathlon.



2017 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Individual Award Winners



Men’s Athlete of the Year: Alex Young, SLU

Men’s Outstanding Field Events Performer: Gennard Paul, SLU

Men’s Outstanding Running Events Performer: Chris Jefferson, SHSU

Men’s Freshman of the Year: Zhafear Ray, AMCC

Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Christoph Graf, McNeese

Men’s Coach of the Year: David Self, SHSU

Women’s Athlete of the Year, Outstanding Running Events Performer: De’Shalyn Jones, NSU

Women’s Outstanding Field Events Performer: Tristyn Allen, SHSU

Women’s Freshman of the Year: Baylee Lara, SHSU

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Tamara Style, NSU

Women’s Coach of the Year: Phil Olson, SFA

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.