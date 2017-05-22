Lake Charles police officers honored at annual awards banquet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles police officers honored at annual awards banquet

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles police officers were recognized for their service to the community at the recent Lake Charles Police Annual Honors and Awards Banquet ceremony.

The awards presented include:

  • Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Jeffery W. Files
  • Lifesaving Awards: Corporal Ashley Hunter, Communications Officer Staci Conner, Sergeant Jeff Keenum, Corporal Mitch Sawyer, Police Officer Thomas Merritt, Corporal Michael Treadway, Corporal Michael Manuel and Corporal William Loving.
  • Support Employee of the Year: Communications Officer Jacqueline Etienne-Green
  • Merit Awards: Corporal Tony Ponthieux, Corporal Scott Dougherty, Corporal Chad Booth, Sergeant Jeff Morgan, Sergeant Colby Thompson, Lieutenant David Streva, Captain Eric Darling and Sergeant Michael Nicosia.
  • Humanitarian Award: Corporal John Thacker
  • Rookie of the Year Award: Police Officer Jeremy Wolford
  • Patrol Officer of the Year Award: Corporal Andrew Malveaux
  • SWAT Officer of the Year Award: Corporal Mayo Romero
  • Investigator of the Year Award: Corporal Joe Savoie
  • Supervisor of the Year Award: Lieutenant Tim Richards
  • Candi Heard McFatter Awards of Professionalism: Corporal Brad Puckett, retired Communications Officer Brenda J. Cook and Chief of Police Donald D. Dixon.
  • Chief’s Award - Officer of the Year: Secretary to the Chief of Police Candi Heard McFatter.        

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Woman dies following Sunday morning house fire

    Woman dies following Sunday morning house fire

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:51:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)
    A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>
    A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>

  • BREAKING

    Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union

    Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:31:04 GMT
    (Source: Perris Jones / KPLC)(Source: Perris Jones / KPLC)

    All Moss Bluff schools are on lockdown following a robbery in the area, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed. A credit union was robbed, Myers said. KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    All Moss Bluff schools are on lockdown following a robbery in the area, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed. A credit union was robbed, Myers said. KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles police officers honored at annual awards banquet

    Lake Charles police officers honored at annual awards banquet

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:02:26 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    Lake Charles police officers were recognized for their service to the community at the recent Lake Charles Police Annual Honors and Awards Banquet ceremony. 

    More >>

    Lake Charles police officers were recognized for their service to the community at the recent Lake Charles Police Annual Honors and Awards Banquet ceremony. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly