Lake Charles police officers honored at annual awards banquet

A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...

