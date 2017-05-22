Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Moss Bluff schools are on lockdown following a robbery in the area, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed.

A credit union was robbed, Myers said.

KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union

    Moss Bluff schools on lockdown following robbery at credit union

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:36:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    All Moss Bluff schools are on lockdown following a robbery in the area, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed. A credit union was robbed, Myers said. KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    All Moss Bluff schools are on lockdown following a robbery in the area, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed. A credit union was robbed, Myers said. KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • DeRidder rescue in need of foster homes for dogs

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:04:32 GMT
    (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)(Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)

    The Louisiana Lifeline for K-9's is a non-profit organization that takes in abandoned dogs and keeps them out of pounds to ensure innocent dogs aren't euthanized.

    More >>

    The Louisiana Lifeline for K-9's is a non-profit organization that takes in abandoned dogs and keeps them out of pounds to ensure innocent dogs aren't euthanized.

    More >>

  • Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

    Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-22 16:33:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

    More >>

    Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly