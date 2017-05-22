DeRidder rescue in need of foster homes for dogs

The Louisiana Lifeline for K-9's is a non-profit organization that takes in abandoned dogs and keeps them out of pounds to ensure innocent dogs aren't euthanized.

Three of the puppies were found not too long ago and are now living with their foster mom before they're eligible for adoption.

"The backpack puppies were found in a zipped up backpack behind a motel,” said foster mom, Joan Baker.

Many of the dogs are found pregnant.

They're unwanted and a lot of times suffer from heartworm, parvo, scabies and more.

The group does its best to pay for treatment but they're always in need of donations.

And right now the group needs people who love dogs.

"Being a foster the requirements are that you love the dogs and provide shelter,” said Baker. “And If you can't provide food, we'll do it for you."

If you want to become a foster parent, you can fill out an application at louisianalifeline4k9s.org and also view adoptable pets.

The group is currently raising funds to buy a form of transportation to get animals to and from the vet and airports if an animal needs to be transferred to a no-kill shelter in Seattle.

For more information, call 337-463-8445 or email louisianalifeline4k9s@yahoo.com.

