TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC)
Traffic backing up on I-10 westbound at the bridge. (Source: KPLC skycam) Traffic backing up on I-10 westbound at the bridge. (Source: KPLC skycam)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

The right lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is backed up at Enterprise Boulevard.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

