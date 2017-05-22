TRAFFIC UPDATE: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge, right - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge, right lane blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC)
Traffic backing up on I-10 westbound at the bridge. (Source: KPLC skycam)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge is blocked due to an accident.

Traffic is backing up at Enterprise Boulevard.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

