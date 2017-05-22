TRAFFIC UPDATE: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge, right lane blocked

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches today will make for a cumulative 2 day total of over 8 inches of rain for some areas since Sunday if the forecast pans out as predicted today.More >>
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches today will make for a cumulative 2 day total of over 8 inches of rain for some areas since Sunday if the forecast pans out as predicted today.More >>
A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.More >>
A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.More >>
MusicMakers2U, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing instruments to the youth of Southwest Louisiana, held its fourth annual concert fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.More >>
MusicMakers2U - a non-profit organization dedicated to providing instruments to the youth of Southwest Louisiana - held its fourth annual concert fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.More >>