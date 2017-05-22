WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police investigating deadly shooting in Sabine Parish

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sabine Parish.

Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

Today marks one week since seven-year-old Gage Meche was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary. The first grader is now home and we’ll tell you how he’s doing.

Jeff Davis Parish public school employees have some changes coming their way this fall.

This time of year, many families from Louisiana are headed to the beach for a little fun in the sun. But if you just want a relaxing day on the Gulf and if you want to collect seashells, then head to Cameron Parish. Dave McNamara shows us where to find seashells in the Heart of Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, an animal rescue group in DeRidder is looking for foster parents to help keep animals from being euthanized. This morning we’ll be live with some of the foster parents to find out what it takes to be one and how we can help prevent innocent animals from being euthanized.

And normal traffic patterns have returned to Lee Circle in New Orleans after the controversial removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

In weather, The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Southwest Louisiana through this evening due to this heightened flood threat today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

