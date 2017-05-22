FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More heavy rain will quickly lead to additional flooding today

As we saw on Sunday, storms that developed lingered for quite some time and were very heavy rainfall producers. A good part of Southwest Louisiana picked up 3 to 4 inches of rain on Sunday with the majority of that falling in a short period of time resulting in significant street flooding throughout the city, making traffic difficult if not impassable in certain areas for a period of time as folks were trying to get home after church and lunchtime activities.

Unfortunately that threat of flooding is not over and we could very likely see a repeat of heavy thunderstorms developing across the area through the day today, some of which will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that will quickly lead to flash flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches today will make for a cumulative 2 day total of over 8 inches of rain for some areas since Sunday if the forecast pans out as predicted today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Southwest Louisiana through this evening due to this heightened flood threat today.

Other modes of severe weather aren’t as high, but the Storm Prediction Center does have SW Louisiana covered in a very low risk of severe weather today for mainly some strong wind gusts and hail in some of the strongest storms that develop, but an isolated spin-up tornado can’t be totally ruled out today either.

The primary severe threat today will be flash flooding, the kind of fast rising water that will have impacts on vehicular traffic in the heaviest storms that develop.

The First Alert Weather Day is issued today to ring home the importance of paying attention to the weather, and if a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area avoid driving as flooding will be imminent or already occurring and can sometimes begin even before a weather warning is issued. It’s important when traveling to always pay attention to the depth of water over the roads and turn around if the water is of unknown depth.

Rain chances taper down from 100% today to about 40% on Tuesday although flooding rains will not be the story tomorrow as storms will pick up in forward speed thanks to a front that will push in and give storms a nudge eastward by Tuesday night.

The current forecast only calls for an additional ½ to maybe 1 inch of rain on Tuesday with drier weather returning Wednesday through the remainder of the work-week.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

