Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening for all of SW Louisiana

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect all day today as more heavy rain is in the forecast. Radar is already showing the return of some rain moving in off the Gulf of Mexico closer to sunrise that will dampen the roads for your morning commute.

High resolution computer models continue to show redevelopment of more storms over the same parts of SW Louisiana that were hit hard with heavy rain on Sunday, and it’s those same areas that will be most prone to flash flooding today with the forecast calling for an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain today.

Be careful when driving in heavy rainfall, and never drive through water of unknown depth as doing so is a life-threatening risk that not only puts your life in danger but also those that come to your rescue, not to mention the damage that is done to your vehicle that is not meant to travel through high water.

At the center of our flood threat is a stalled frontal boundary which sits right along the coastline that will combine with the copious amounts of moisture in our atmosphere to result in storms that will produce heavy rainfall and be slow to move.

Storms should begin winding down closer to sunset with tonight expected to be much quieter with enough drier air moving in to give the area a break from the heavier storms.

Temperatures today will remain in the 70s with a drop into the lower to middle 60s tonight as the highest moisture laden portion of the air mass begins to nudge just to our east.

Another front on Tuesday will continue to push the heaviest rain threat east of our area on Tuesday but the front could also spark up a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday with rain chances tomorrow much lower at 40% and no additional heightened flood threat expected.

Clouds will be on the decrease by Wednesday as high pressure returns to the area with high in the 80s and a return to comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s for a couple of mornings through Friday.

Warmer and more humid air returns for the upcoming weekend with a chance of rain and storms returning by Sunday.

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest weather updates throughout the day today, and download our free KPLC weather app for severe weather updates on the go.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry