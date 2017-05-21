No. 13 LSU run-rules McNeese to end Cowgirls' season

It was quite the long day for the McNeese Cowgirls. After defeating Fairfield late Saturday night, the Cowgirls advanced in the Baton Rouge Regional to face LSU on Sunday. The Lady Tigers' used a seven-run fourth inning to run-rule McNeese, 10-1.

The start time was delayed nearly 40 minutes just prior to the first pitch. The contest was then halted in the second inning for just under six hours. The fatigue of a long break showed for both teams.

Cowgirls got on the board first in the second inning thanks to aggressive base-running from Marisa Taunton. The senior stole home after LSU catcher Sahvanna Jaquish tried to throw out a stealing Chaumont.

McNeese's lead was short lived however, as a Corbello passed ball in the third allowed Griggs to score from third, tying the game at one.

LSU would then score seven runs in the fourth inning to post an insurmountable lead. The dagger was a three-run double off the bat of lead-off hitter Emily Griggs. The Lady Tigers scored runs off three different McNeese pitchers in the fourth, do in part to LSU putting eight straight batter on base, seven of those coming via a hit.

McNeese's last threat to score came in the fifth, when Southland Conference player of the year, Erika Piancastelli stepped to the plate with bases loaded and one out. Piancastelli grounded into a double play ending the inning.

LSU would tack on a pair of runs in the sixth to activate the run-rule. Carley Hoover would finish off McNeese throwing a six-inning complete game while striking out three Cowgirls.

LSU moves on to play UL Lafayette in the championship round of the Baton Rouge Regional. The Cajuns can advance to super regional play with one victory over LSU. The Lady Tigers must defeat the Cajuns twice to advance.

McNeese's season ends with a 43-17 record, which ties the school record for most in a season. The Cowgirls also won 43 games in 2016.

