Officer fatally shoots man after he gets inside police car

CONVERSE, La. (AP) - A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened in the town of Converse, 56 miles south of Shreveport, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The release said a Converse police officer responded to a disturbance call. He encountered Ricco Devante Holden, described as a 24-year-old black male from Zwolle.

Few details have been released but state police said there was an altercation of some kind, during which Holden gained entry to a police vehicle.

The identity of the officer who shot Holden has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.