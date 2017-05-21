FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and cool start to the week, with dry warm weather quickly following

So far today we have seen a lot of thunderstorm activity. As we go into this evening and into tonight, we will start to see the rain come to an end for a few hours. We could still see heavy rainfall, and damaging winds. Hail is also not ruled out. By tonight, most of the rain will be making its way out.

However, by the early morning hours on Monday, we are expecting more rain to make its way in. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

With those storms developing in the early morning hours on Monday, we are expecting the rain to stick around for some time. It would be best to plan on taking your umbrella with you on your way out the door Monday. Through most of the day the rain will be around and will not make its way out until the late afternoon to the evening hours. At times we could see some strong thunderstorms. Make sure you have your 7StormsTeam weather app downloaded, if you don’t already.

On Tuesday, we should see another round of storms make their way through. We could once again see strong to severe thunderstorms. Winds will be turning to the north, bringing cooler air behind a cold front. So temperatures will be cooler after the rain has passed. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower 80s. Overnight, we could see the 50s in a few areas.

After the rain has passed on Tuesday, we are not expecting any rain for the next few days. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances for each day are slim to none. Temperatures will slowly be back on the rise and will see the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Next weekend will have a nice start to the day on Saturday. We will see increased clouds and will have a slight chance for rain Saturday night. The better chance for rain come Sunday. So we may be able to enjoy at least half of the weekend.