Strong thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana

We have seen thunderstorm activity across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, and that looks to continue for the next few hours.
We are going to see more thunderstorms develop this afternoon, but they will start to clear out by late this evening. By tonight, most of the rain will be gone.
More strong thunderstorms are expected Monday, so it is best to keep the umbrella with you and to download the 7StormTeam weather app if you haven't already.
