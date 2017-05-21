Lightning again suspends play for McNeese softball vs. LSU

McNeese is facing LSU in an elimination game in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Play was suspended around 2:47 p.m. due to lightning. The game is tied and currently there is one out, a McNeese runner at second and Strickland at the plate with a 3-2 count in B2.

Play was delayed before the start of the game around 1:25 p.m. due to lightning. The game officially started at 2:18 p.m.

The winner of McNeese/LSU was scheduled to take on UL Lafayette at 4:00 p.m. It is not yet known when that game will start.

Click here for updates

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.