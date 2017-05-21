MusicMakers2U holds fourth annual fundraiser

MusicMakers2U - a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing instruments to the youth of Southwest Louisiana - held its fourth annual concert fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.

Students who've received instruments from the organization put on a special rendition of "You Are My Sunshine."

Other acts included the Father Edward Richard Band, singers from McNeese State University and Jairus Daigle.

It was an extra-special day for MusicMakers2U, because the organization donated its 300th instrument.

The president of the nonprofit said she'd like to take the program to new heights.

"The organization would like to grow, in that we'd like to be able to give private lessons, money towards private lessons, for our music makers who are really excelling at this time," said Eva LeBlanc, president of MusicMakers2U.

The organization raised over $3,500 on Saturday to continue its mission.

For more information, visit the website of MusicMakers2U HERE.

