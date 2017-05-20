Safe Sleep Baby Shower raises awareness about safe sleep for infants

Losing a baby unexpectedly is a feeling no family wants to face especially if it was something that could have been prevented.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is something that happens to babies here in our area, and one local task group is helping families learn how to protect their babies from SIDS.

“It’s a traditional baby shower," said executive member of the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force, Monette Kilburn.

A baby shower filled with games, and plenty of prizes for moms to win, but this baby shower is a little different.

“We are coming together to raise awareness about safe sleep in our community to decrease the number of infants that die every year from accidental suffocation or unsafe sleep practices,” said Kilburn.

The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force have partnered up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroners office, local law enforcement, businesses and area hospitals to put on this baby shower and inform families about this issue.

Unfortunately, Kilburn says the number of SIDS deaths are still rising this year in our area.

“In the last few months we’ve had too many here in Calcasieu parish, in the whole region,” she said.

For mom Arica Reed, SIDS is something she knows all too well. Reed lost her son to SIDS in 2013, and now has made it her mission to share his story and make sure families are educated.

“It hits home because I feel like I see these people, and I just wish that the person I left my child with would have had the education to know about the safe sleep also,” said Reed.

But for mom’s like Tia Berry that attended she’s grateful for the information and hopes others will take advantage of these events.

“Any mother that has children or is pregnant needs to come to one of these seminars and community baby showers one day because they have a lot of great information you should find out,” said Berry.

Berry not only won helpful information but the grand prize donated by Reed- a brand new crib and mattress for her new baby.

“I said no, I’m not leaving yet because I’m going to win this crib and when they called my number, I was past excited,” she said.

And it was all thanks to one “traditional baby shower."

If you are interested in learning more about SIDS or taking classes with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office you can reach out to the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force, HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.