Moss Bluff community welcomes home 7-year-old shooting victim

Moss Bluff Elementary student Gage Meche returned home from the hospital Saturday after being accidentally shot at school Monday.

Family attorney, Ron Richard gave an update saying doctors were able to remove the bullet from his back during surgery yesterday.

The Moss Bluff community united together to welcome home one of their own.

“It is such a good feeling to know that the whole community came together,” said Gage's teacher, Farrah Ezell.

With plenty of signs, love and support the Moss Bluff community was out waiting for 7-year-old Gage Meche to finally come home.

“I just want to be out here support him, because I would want somebody to support my family or child if that happened to them,” said resident Jackie Knox.

“He’s a super hero," said resident Mike Tate. "He’s strong and he just improved enough to be able to come home in a week that’s awesome.”

Gage was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning. He was rushed to Lafayette General Hospital and has been undergoing surgery and recovering from his injury.

Out of the many people waiting on Gage’s arrival was Ezell, who was there when everything happened

“It was scary but my thought was on Gage and my other students and I wanted to make sure everyone was safe and okay and calm and I think we did that,” she said

For Ezell seeing her community support him this week is something she truly enjoys.

“It’s been wonderful to see how many people are praying for this little boy and I know it’s a big part of him getting well so quickly,” she said.

And supporting Gage and watching his recovery is something the community has loved being able to do.

“To see him get up and walk and I just love the fact about the light up shoes and all that and seeing him walk to the nurses station it’s just awesome to see his recovery on everything,” said Knox.

But being able to finally welcome Gage home is something everyone was ready and happy to do.

Richard says that while his condition is still very serious, doctors have a positive prognosis for Gage.

