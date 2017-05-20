FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers tonight; a better day on Sunday

So far today we have avoided most of the rain. That should not be the case tonight as a line of storms is expected to come through late tonight. At times, we could see heavy rainfall. The rain should make its way out by the morning on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.

Through the day on Sunday, we should see most of the rain avoid us like we saw today. There could still be a stray shower or two come through, but we are not expecting a lot of rain. By Sunday night a lot of the clouds will even clear out for a while. Highs will be in the mid 80s, then will cool to the upper 60s overnight.

As we start off next week on Monday there is a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the day. We will have a 60% chance of rain. Monday will be the best day for rain for the next few days. Highs on will only get up to 80 degrees, so it will be a nice cool down! Tuesday could still see some showers, but will be isolated during the day. There is only a 30% chance for rain Tuesday. Highs will not be as warm after the cold fronts have passed.

After the cold front has passed Tuesday evening, we will not see any significant rain for the next few days. We will have partly cloudy skies, turning mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Even temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be slowly warming back up out of the lower 80s, and lows will likely be in the upper 50s again Wednesday night.

Through next weekend, we are still not expecting any rain. We will have partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. There is a chance we see the 90s for the high, particularly Sunday.