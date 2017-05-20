Moss Bluff Elementary shooting victim will return home today, fa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff Elementary shooting victim will return home today, family spokesman says

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.

Richard released the following statement Saturday:

Moss Bluff Elementary shooting victim Gage Meche will shortly be on his way home to Lake Charles.

Surgery to remove the bullet from his back was performed yesterday evening and was successful.

While his condition is still very serious he has a positive prognosis.

Again family thanks everyone for their prayers and concerns but wishes to remain private at this time and will issue statements through their family attorney Ron Richard.

