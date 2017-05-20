15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.

Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana.

Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.

"Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."

Ceaser says their goal is to raise $75,000 with all of that money staying here in the area. She says those who didn't attend the walk can still help donate to this cause.

"We want to ask the community to join the movement," she said. "We still have six weeks left after the walk to raise funds, so we still have time."

