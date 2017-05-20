15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...More >>
A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads.More >>
One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana. But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it. Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and respect to t...More >>
In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...More >>
