No. 10 LSU downs No. 8 Mississippi State to capture SEC West championship

No. 10 LSU took down No. 8 Mississippi State, 11-5, to claim the program's 19th Southeastern Conference Western Division Championship Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.
The Tigers improved to 38-18 and reached 20 wins in SEC play for the 10th time in school history.
