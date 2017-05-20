No. 10 LSU downs No. 8 Mississippi State to capture SEC West cha - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

No. 10 LSU downs No. 8 Mississippi State to capture SEC West championship

Posted By Brady Renard, Sports Director
By LSU SPORTS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT
STARKVILLE, MISS. -

No. 10 LSU took down No. 8 Mississippi State, 11-5, to claim the program's 19th Southeastern Conference Western Division Championship Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The Tigers improved to 38-18 and reached 20 wins in SEC play for the 10th time in school history.

