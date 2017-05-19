Downtown at Sundown concert series kicks off in Lake Charles

Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining.

This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets.

The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive.

"We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said Mayor Randy Roach, "So we let them take care of beverage sales and whatever they can make off of that, it helps them support their efforts and programming."

Mayor Roach calls it a "win-win" situation.

One concertgoer described it as "end of the week, kick back and relax with beautiful weather, crowd just chilling out on a Friday night."

Downtown at Sundown has also received praise from the tourism industry.

"Proud to announce it's been recognized as a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society," said Mayor Roach.

From street vendors to activities for kids, Downtown at Sundown is celebrating a special occasion this year.

"Next week at Downtown at Sundown we are going to have to opening of the time capsule that was planted over here at old city hall in 1967," said Roach.

The party continues on Fridays over the next few weeks from 6-9 p.m.:

May 26 - Boomerang

June 2 - Whiskey South

June 9 - Geno Delafose

