McNeese Softball Falls 6-0 To UL-Lafayette - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Softball Falls 6-0 To UL-Lafayette

By McNeese State Sports Information Department
Bio
Connect
Biography
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

Solid defensive plays by Number 14 UL-Lafayette coupled with four errors by McNeese were the difference in a 6-0 Cowgirl loss here Thursday in the first game of the Baton Rouge Region. McNeese will play the loser of Friday’s LSU-Fairfield game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

The game was scoreless after the first three innings despite an outstanding catch by UL-Lafayette’s centerfielder Aleah Craighton that robbed Morgan Catron of a homerun that would have given the Cowgirls an early lead. The Cowgirls did get their first two runners on base off back-to-back walks to Tori Yanitor and Taylor Schmidt but left them stranded.

“You gotta tip your hat off to UL-Lafayette, they played an outstanding game and made some outstanding defensive plays,” said head coach James Landreneau.

The Cajuns (46-6) threatened to score in the bottom of the third after a walk and a Cowgirl error but Haley Hayden lined out to Erika Piancastelli at third to end the threat.

Just like the Cajuns in the third, McNeese (42-17) also threatened to score the game's first run when Catron was hit by a pitch. Pinch runner Marisa Taunton put herself in scoring position by stealing second. After Tori Yanitor drew a walk, both players advanced on a wild pitch putting runners on second and third. A ground out to second base by Taylor Schmidt ended the threat.

The Cajuns took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Corin Voinche, then added three more runs in the fifth on one hit and two Cowgirl errors for a 5-0 lead.

The final run of the game came in the sixth when UL-Lafayette scored on the fourth Cowgirl error of the game.

“We put some good bats together but at the end of the day, they made some good plays and we didn’t,” Landreneau said. “Four errors against a good team like that is tough to make a comeback.”

McNeese used all three pitchers with senior Baylee Corbello getting the starting nod and also the loss to fall to 11-4 on the season. Corbello gave up two hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out one. Senior Rachel Smith relieved Corbello and gave up four runs on two hits along with three walks. Freshman Alexsandra Flores faced batter and got the final out for the Cowgirls in the sixth.

The Cowgirls were held hitless by UL-Lafayette’s Alex Stewart who improved to 26-3 on the year. The Cajuns picked up four hits with Voinche’s being the only extra base hit of the game.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:55:19 GMT

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>

  • Veterans cemetery planned in Jennings

    Veterans cemetery planned in Jennings

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:17:05 GMT

    One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana.  But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it.  Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and  respect to t...

    More >>

    One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana.  But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it.  Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and  respect to t...

    More >>

  • "Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Crawfish Farming

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:00:40 GMT

    In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...

    More >>

    In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly