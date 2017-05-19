"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Crawfish Farming - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Crawfish Farming

In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years.

Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat.

