"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Crawfish Farming

In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years.

Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat.

