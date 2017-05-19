"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Crawfish Farming

A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads.More >>
A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads.More >>
One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana. But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it. Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and respect to t...More >>
One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana. But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it. Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and respect to t...More >>
In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...More >>
In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...More >>
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin.More >>
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin.More >>
A Louisiana man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, La., said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
A Louisiana man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, La., said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>