Lake Arthur man charged with indecent behavior with juvenile

In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...More >>
In the second installment of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos found himself in Roanoke learning how crawfish are caught. Christian spent time with Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer of 22 years. Tietje spent time explaining how much work goes into catching one day's worth of crawfish; he even taught Christian how to drive a crawfish boat. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebo...More >>
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin.More >>
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin.More >>
A Louisiana man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, La., said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
A Louisiana man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, La., said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Cline and Malcolm streets around midday Friday. It's the third similar incident this week. A car crashed into a bedroom of a home. No one was home, although the driver of the vehicle has been transported to an area hospital, said Capt. Brian Kirkwood, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. The woman was in the car when firefighters arrived. She has been transported to a local hospital. Watch Candy Rodriguez's Facebook Live fr...More >>
A vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Cline and Malcolm streets around midday Friday. It's the third similar incident this week. A car crashed into a bedroom of a home. No one was home, although the driver of the vehicle has been transported to an area hospital, said Capt. Brian Kirkwood, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. The woman was in the car when firefighters arrived. She has been transported to a local hospital. Watch Candy Rodriguez's Facebook Live fr...More >>