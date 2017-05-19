Lake Arthur man charged with indecent behavior with juvenile

A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin.

Detectives who investigated the case and Child Advocacy Center counselors were told by the victim that the man tried to get her to follow him to a restroom to help him, said the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives obtained a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile, and arrested Ronnie James Hebert, 47, of Lake Arthur. Hebert was booked into the parish jail Friday afternoon with no bond, said the Sheriff's Office.

