FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain could put a damper on outdoor plans this weekend.

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There’s a better chance for a quick shower that could come through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the middle 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming.

Rain chances increase more this weekend, unfortunately. Saturday will be the better day to get outside. There will still be a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours, so it’s still good to have an indoor alternative plan. Rain chances are up to 40% Saturday. Sunday will be the worse of the two days for any outdoor plans. We will have mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possibly lasting all day. Rain chances are up to 70%. Both days will have highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon high. By Sunday night, after the rain has made its way out, we could see temperatures fall into the 60s again.

As we start off next week on Monday there is still a slight chance for some showers during the day. We will have a 30% chance of rain. Most of the rain looks to be closer to the coast than anywhere else. So if you are north of I-10, you may not see any rain at all. Tuesday will be a different story with showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon, thanks to another cold front making its way through. Highs will not be as warm after the cold fronts have passed. By the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the lower 80s.

After the front has passed Tuesday evening, we will not see any significant rain for the next few days. We will have partly cloudy skies, turning mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Even temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be slowly warming back up out of the lower 80s, and lows will likely see the upper 50s again Wednesday night. By next weekend, we are still not expecting any rain and temperatures will be back to the mid to upper 80s for the high.