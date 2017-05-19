It's happened again: Vehicle crashes into Lake Charles home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's happened again: Vehicle crashes into Lake Charles home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Cline and Malcolm streets around midday Friday.

It's the third similar incident this week.

A car crashed into a bedroom of a home.

No one was home, although the driver of the vehicle has been transported to an area hospital, said Capt. Brian Kirkwood, with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The woman was in the car when firefighters arrived. She has been transported to a local hospital.

A truck crashed into a home in Westlake on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, a car drove into the Market Basket at the intersection of Country Club and Lake Street.

"Maybe just the increased presence of people now with all the work going on or maybe just people not paying attention," Kirkwood said.

