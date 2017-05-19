It's happened again: Vehicle crashes into Lake Charles home

A vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Cline and Malcolm streets around midday Friday. It's the third similar incident this week. A car crashed into a bedroom of a home. No one was home, although the driver of the vehicle has been transported to an area hospital, said Capt. Brian Kirkwood, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. The woman was in the car when firefighters arrived. She has been transported to a local hospital. Watch Candy Rodriguez's Facebook Live fr...More >>
A vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Cline and Malcolm streets around midday Friday. It's the third similar incident this week. A car crashed into a bedroom of a home. No one was home, although the driver of the vehicle has been transported to an area hospital, said Capt. Brian Kirkwood, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. The woman was in the car when firefighters arrived. She has been transported to a local hospital. Watch Candy Rodriguez's Facebook Live fr...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam returns at 1 p.m. Friday.More >>
The Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam returns at 1 p.m. Friday.More >>
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered! From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday.More >>
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered! From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday.More >>
If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis.More >>
If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis.More >>