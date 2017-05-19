SUNRISE KITCHEN: Meatball Pizza

Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for meatball pizza.

Ingredients:

1 pre-baked 12-inch pizza crust

1 can (8 oz.) pizza sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, halved and sliced

12 frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed and halved

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place crust on an ungreased 12-inch pizza pan or baking sheet. Spread sauce over crust; sprinkle with garlic powder, Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese. Top with onion and meatball halves. Sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake 12-17 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Recipe provided by Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association.

