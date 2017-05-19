Freebie Friday: jelly tasting, Downtown at Sundown, train rides

If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered!



From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday.



Starks Mayhaw Festival: Friday and Saturday at the corner of HWYs 12/109 in Starks

The Starks Mayhaw Festival takes place through Saturday and boasts carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, southern food and plenty of berries and jelly for the whole family.

Today, the bike parade rolls at 3:00 P.M. and local gospel performers will take the stage at 7:30 P.M.



Saturday, the highlight of the festival, the Mayhaw Jelly Contest begins at 10:00 A.M. with a live auction at 1:00 P.M., and live music beginning at 4:00 P.M.

The event is free and you can find it at the corner of Highways 12 and 109 in Starks.



Downtown at Sundown: Friday from 6:00-9:00 P.M. in Lake Charles

This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown!



The Kadillacs open this year's series that lasts from 6:00-9:00 P.M. in from of Historic City Hall on Ryan Street.

There will be music, food, drinks, galleries, vendors, and activities for the kids.

Admission is free.



Kids to Parks Day: Millennium Park in Lake Charles Saturday from 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

A fantastic day for the kids is planned for Saturday at Millennium Park in downtown Lake Charles.

From 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M., face-painting, balloons, fun jumps, train rides, hula hoop contests, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy will all be part of the free park celebration.

Kids can even plan with Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.



Movies in the Square: The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur Saturday at sunset

Saturday, head to Sulphur for their free Movies in the Square.

This week's movie is Monsters University.

Bring a picnic and get there early for a good spot. All movies begin at sunset.

Just head to the Grove at Heritage Square on Ruth Street.



Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.