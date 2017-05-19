State Police: LC woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

Louisiana State Police is asking for help identifying a vehicle in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Thursday night.

Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said the department responded to the scene at 9 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Manchester Road. Elizabeth M. Pete, 58, of Lake Charles, had just retrieved mail from a mailbox and was walking across U.S. 90 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading east. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued east on U.S. 90 toward the town of Iowa.

Pete was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Anderson said. The suspect vehicle may be a maroon 2009-2012 Ford F-250 with damage.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Anderson asked anyone with information to call Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2017.

