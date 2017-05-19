WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Lake Charles woman died last night after being struck by a hit and run driver on U.S. 90 east. State Police say 58-year-old Elizabeth M. Pete had just retrieved mail from a mailbox when she was hit.

Strong words from Sheriff Tony Mancuso, after a father and son are facing charges following this week's Moss Bluff school shooting.

End of the year state assessments is optional for students. While the school system encourages everyone to take the exams, parents can choose whether their student tests or not.

It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake. For the last 30 years or so, a big green sign has welcomed residents and newcomers. But in the next few weeks, the notable green sign will be getting an update.

Plus, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting their annual NamiWalks this weekend. We will be live this morning to show you how you can help end the stigma of mental illness.

And this afternoon, don't miss our KPLC Puppy Cam!

In weather, as of early Friday morning, radar was already indicating a few quick passing showers popping up across parts of Southwest Louisiana, which could greet you on your morning commute although no impacts are expected as these showers won’t amount much rain. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.