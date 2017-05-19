WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said the department responded to the scene at 9 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Manchester Road.More >>
Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said the department responded to the scene at 9 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Manchester Road.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.
It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.More >>
After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.
It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.More >>
It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city.More >>
It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city.More >>