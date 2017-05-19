National Alliance on Mental Health hosts walk to end stigma of mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Health is working to end the stigma of mental health in Southwest Louisiana.

Through the annual NAMIWalks, people come together to help raise awareness for mental illness and raise money to help those who suffer from it in our region.

Saturday, May 20, is the annual NAMIWalk in Lake Charles.

Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m followed by the 5k walk at 8:30 a.m., at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater.

For more information, email jweaver@namiswla.org.

