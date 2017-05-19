FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the increase this weekend

As of early Friday morning, radar was already indicating a few quick passing showers popping up across parts of Southwest Louisiana, which could greet you on your morning commute although no impacts are expected as these showers won’t amount much rain.

Through the morning, skies will be a mix of clouds and a little sun with temperatures starting off very warm in the middle to upper 70s, warming quickly back into the 80s by mid-morning and topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon.

The chance of rain today is low at 20% for mainly the chance of a few quick passing showers that could return through the day but only produce minimal rainfall amounts.

Breezy south winds will gust over 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon and should begin to calm somewhat closer to sunset, although a breeze through the evening looks to continue at 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures this evening won’t drop much with lows Saturday morning in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will bring a slightly higher rain chance for mainly the likelihood of some scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and Saturday will also be breezy with gusty south winds ahead of a front that will push through on Sunday.

Sunday is still forecast to be the wettest day of the weekend as the very slow moving front pushes through, resulting in a widespread coverage of rain that will likely begin in the morning and continue on and off through the day.

Once the front moves through, showers and thunderstorms will taper off Sunday night into Monday with fewer scattered showers expected to start the new week.

This front will quickly retreat northward on Tuesday as another upper level disturbance moves over the area and brings another high rain chance during the day Tuesday.

The front is expected to finally push in some drier air by Wednesday which will bring an end to the rain chances and some sunshine back for the middle to latter half of next week.

Preliminary rainfall totals through the middle of next week indicate that some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Have a great Friday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry