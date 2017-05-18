McNeese baseball downs Lamar, wins regular season Southland Conference title

The McNeese Cowboys entered Thursday needing one game to clinch a share of the Southland Conference baseball crown. The Pokes used a few big innings against Lamar to down the Cardinals, 10-2. Local products Matt Gallier (St. Louis) and Shane Selman (Barbe) each had a trio of RBIs in the win.
Just minutes later in Nacogdoches, Texas, Stephen F. Austin defeated Houston Baptist 4-0 to give McNeese its first conference title since 2006. It's the Pokes' fourth SLC championship in school history.
McNeese will enter next week's Southland Conference baseball tournament as the number one seed.
