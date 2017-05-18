Candlelight vigil in Iowa honors law enforcement

A moving tribute was held in Iowa on Wednesday evening to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

The annual Iowa Police Memorial Service is held to remember not only the 13 Louisiana law enforcement men and women who died in the line of duty during the previous 12 months, but also former members of the Iowa Police Department.

"When they go on a call, they don't know what they're going to come upon. They have to maintain a high alert level and be ready and prepared at all times," said Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent, who lost his younger brother Steven, a Louisiana State Trooper killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop.

No Iowa police officers died in the line of duty this year, but the department did present a plaque to the family of Iowa Police Chaplain Wayne Broussard, who passed away in February.

