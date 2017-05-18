Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

Mackey previously held the District 5 seat for 26 years, from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.

A special primary election will be held on Oct. 14, 2017, and, if necessary, a general election will be held Nov. 18, 2017 to officially fill the District 5 seat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.