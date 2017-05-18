Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.
Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.More >>
It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...More >>
A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...More >>
Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate.More >>
