Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

Mackey previously held the District 5 seat for 26 years, from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.

A special primary election will be held on Oct. 14, 2017, and, if necessary, a general election will be held Nov. 18, 2017 to officially fill the District 5 seat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:12:58 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

  • Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:00:55 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:13:39 GMT

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly