El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...More >>
A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...More >>
Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Moss Bluff man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
