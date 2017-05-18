El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for six - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An El Salvador man arrested in Calcasieu Parish has pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today.

Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the guilty plea, Viscarra-Lopez told U.S. Border Patrol agents that he was a citizen of El Salvador. After further investigation, agents learned that Viscarra-Lopez was previously removed from the United States in June 2006, July 2007, February 2009, June 2009 and December 2009. He entered the country illegally each time without first obtaining permission from the U.S. government, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Viscarra-Lopez faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.

United States Border Patrol and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:55:12 GMT

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

  • El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

    El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:21:04 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...

    More >>

    A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...

    More >>

  • Name changing of future Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Name changing of future Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:16:24 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly