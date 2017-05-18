El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

An El Salvador man arrested in Calcasieu Parish has pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today.

Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the guilty plea, Viscarra-Lopez told U.S. Border Patrol agents that he was a citizen of El Salvador. After further investigation, agents learned that Viscarra-Lopez was previously removed from the United States in June 2006, July 2007, February 2009, June 2009 and December 2009. He entered the country illegally each time without first obtaining permission from the U.S. government, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Viscarra-Lopez faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.

United States Border Patrol and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti is prosecuting the case.

