Sports Person of the Week - Hayden Gunter

From the gridiron, to the hardwood, to the diamond, South Beauregard's Hayden Gunter has done it all.

Just a week before his high school graduation, Gunter and the Golden Knights capped off their first baseball state championship in school history.

"Everyone doubted us, like who thinks a team from South Beau could win a state championship," asked Gunter."

From the chaos of a live rooster in the dugout, to winning the first 3A state title in Sulphur, the season of South Beauregard will be remembered for many years to come.

"No one will ever forget about this at South Beauregard," said Gunter.

For Gunter, these past four years have been special as a three sport athlete.

"I kind of felt like it wasn't real, been dreaming about that for a long time," Gunter said.

As quarterback, he was a part of South Beau's first-ever team to win a playoff football game.

In basketball, he broke the school's all-time scoring record while also winning their first-ever playoff game.

Then in baseball, he helped capture a dream that was many years in the making.

"it's crazy I'm going to remember this forever," smiled Gunter. I'm grateful to be apart of this."

Gunter capped off his playing career with all-state honors in both basketball and baseball, but, when you add up all the accolades, the biggest memories won't be the records or titles.

"I'll remember getting to play the game I love with my teammates every day," Gunter said. Coming out to practice and enjoying it, playing games and everything about this season."

