Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be a quick shower that comes through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be a quick shower that comes through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday. Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria. "All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office. Office in Beaumont and Tex...More >>
Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday. Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria. "All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office. Office in Beaumont and Tex...More >>
A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.More >>
A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.More >>