Naked man arrested in woods, charged with obscenity, stalking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Naked man arrested in woods, charged with obscenity, stalking

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
A Louisiana man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.

On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers. 

When deputies arrived on the scene they located Keith C. Vige, 57, of Moss Bluff, in the woods, naked and masturbating.

Vige had visited the property of a nearby residence looking for the homeowner, with the intention of having sex with her prior to entering the woods, said Myers. Vige is not an acquaintance of the homeowner. 

Vige confirmed to detectives that he had been visiting pornographic websites earlier in the day, said Myers.

Vige was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with obscenity and stalking. His bond was set at $15,000.

    A Lake Arthur man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. 

    Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on April 24 from the mother of a 13-year-old female, who said a man approached her daughter and asked her sexually-explicit questions while she was riding a golf cart with her cousin. 

