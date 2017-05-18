Naked Moss Bluff man arrested in woods, charged with obscenity, stalking

Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate.More >>
Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate.More >>
It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...More >>
It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Moss Bluff man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
A Moss Bluff man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.
On May 17 at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be a quick shower that comes through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be a quick shower that comes through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies.More >>