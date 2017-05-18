Naked Moss Bluff man arrested in woods, charged with obscenity, stalking

A Moss Bluff man has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscenity after authorities say they found him naked and masturbating in the woods.

On May 17 at approximately 2 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff, said Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.

When deputies arrived on the scene they located Keith C. Vige, 57, of Moss Bluff, in the woods, naked and masturbating.

Vige had visited the property of a nearby residence looking for the homeowner, with the intention of having sex with her prior to entering the woods, said Myers. Vige is not an acquaintance of the homeowner.

Vige confirmed to detectives that he had been visiting pornographic websites earlier in the day, said Myers.

Vige was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with obscenity and stalking. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $15,000.

CPSO Cpl. Christopher Dougay was the arresting deputy. Detectives Michelle Robinson and Detective Keeba Barber are the lead investigators.

