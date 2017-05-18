DeShazor Everett Football Camp set for June 26-27

Former DeRidder star DeShazor Everett returns to DeRidder to host his youth football camp June 26-27.
Everett, now a defensive back for the Washington Redskins, will be one of the NFL players coaching at the camp.
The two-day camp costs $40 per player and will be held at DeRidder High School. Camper form and information below.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
E-mail any questions or inquiries to deshazoreverettfoundation@gmail.com
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.