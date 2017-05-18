DeShazor Everett Football Camp set for June 26-27 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeShazor Everett Football Camp set for June 26-27

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Former DeRidder star DeShazor Everett returns to DeRidder to host his youth football camp June 26-27. 

Everett, now a defensive back for the Washington Redskins, will be one of the NFL players coaching at the camp.

The two-day camp costs $40 per player and will be held at DeRidder High School. Camper form and information below.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. 

E-mail any questions or inquiries to deshazoreverettfoundation@gmail.com

