DeShazor Everett Football Camp set for June 26-27

Former DeRidder star DeShazor Everett returns to DeRidder to host his youth football camp June 26-27.

Everett, now a defensive back for the Washington Redskins, will be one of the NFL players coaching at the camp.

The two-day camp costs $40 per player and will be held at DeRidder High School. Camper form and information below.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

E-mail any questions or inquiries to deshazoreverettfoundation@gmail.com

