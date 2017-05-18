FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds than sun with rain chances increasing this weekend

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be a quick shower that comes through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming.

Friday will have mostly cloudy skies. There is a slightly better chance for some afternoon showers or thunderstorms to come through. There is still only a 20% chance for any rain, though. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. A lot of this is thanks to the southerly winds blowing in the moist air from the gulf. That is why we are warm and humid, and the rain chances are increasing.

Rain chances increase more this weekend, unfortunately. Saturday will be the better day to get outside. There will still be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon, so it’s still good to have an indoor alternative plan. Rain chances are up to 40% Saturday. Sunday will be the worse of the two days for any outdoor plans. We will have mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 70%. Both days will have highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon high. By Sunday night, after the rain has made its way out, we could see temperatures fall into the 60s again.

As we start next week, we are looking to take a quick break from any rain on Monday. Although, there could still be a stray afternoon shower come through. Tuesday will be a bad day to get outside. Rain and thunderstorms is looking likely for most of the day. By Wednesday, rain chances go back down, and we will have partly cloudy skies. Skies will continue to clear Thursday and Friday. No significant rain is expected beyond Tuesday at this point in time. Highs all next week will remain warm in the mid 80s.