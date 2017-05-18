West Calcasieu job fair Wednesday May 24

A job fair hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 24, at the Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.

Attendees should wear business attire, bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Louisiana Workforce Commission and the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

