Federal agents seen taking boxes from Harbor Hospice on Lake Street

Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday.

Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria.

Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General agents were seen leaving the building.

"All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office.

Offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, are also being raided, Beaumont station KBMT is reporting. KBMT also reported federal officers raided the offices of Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Qamar Arfeen.

Arfeen found Harbor Hospice in 2005, according to the company's website.

