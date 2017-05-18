WATCH LIVE: Trump, Santos joint news conference - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Santos joint news conference

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

President Donald Trump and President Juan Santos of Columbia will hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is expected to start around 2:45 p.m.

    FBI agents seen taking boxes of papers from Harbor Hospice on Lake Street

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:06 PM EDT
    (Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC)

    Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday. Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria. "All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office.

  Car drives into Market Basket at corner of Country Club and Lake Street

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:10 PM EDT
    (Source: Kayla Courvell)

    A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.

    WATCH at 2 p.m. Sheriff to speak about accidental shooting of 7-year-old

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:01 PM EDT
    (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)
    Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon.
