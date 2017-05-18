WATCH at 2 p.m. Sheriff to speak about accidental shooting of 7-year-old

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary.

Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday.

His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon.

