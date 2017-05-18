WATCH at 2 p.m. Sheriff to speak about accidental shooting of 7- - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH at 2 p.m. Sheriff to speak about accidental shooting of 7-year-old

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC) (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary.

KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page.

Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday.

His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon.

  Car drives into Market Basket at corner of Country Club and Lake Street

    A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.

